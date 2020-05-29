No injuries reported in Friday afternoon traffic accident

Occupants of two late model pick up trucks were able to walk away without injury from a motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Wesley St. and East Rusk St., near NAPA Automotive.
The impact of the crash knocked a portion of the rear end out from underneath one of the trucks.
The accident happened at 2:12 p.m.
Several Jacksonville Police Officers were dispatched to the location of the crash to conduct an accident investigation and provide traffic control.
A Jacksonville Fire Department unit and EMS truck were also on the scene to provide assistance.
The roadway was dry at the time of the accident and the weather was clear and sunny.
