No injuries reported in noontime 18-wheeler fire

A telephone call to 911 by an alert motorist made for the best-possible outcome when a tractor-trailer rig carrying non-hazardous materials caught fire as it was entering Jacksonville on Tuesday.
A Jacksonville Police officer patrolling in the area was dispatched to the location and was able to quickly access the situation and secure the scene.
The rig was traveling east on U.S. Highway 79 West, and was able to safely pull off of the busy roadway into the parking lot of the Velero convenience store
The blaze ignited in the front portion of the trailer, with flames shooting up 8 to 10 feet above the top of the trailer when the first Jacksonville Fire Department and Jacksonville Police Department units arrived on the scene shortly after noon.
The driver of the rig, who was uninjured, was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer and drive the truck to a safe area in plenty of time to avoid damage to the unit.
Minor traffic delays of a short duration were associated with the fire in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 79.
Jacksonville EMS units were also on the scene as a precautionary measure.
The tractor is owned by Stella Environmental Service of Houston.
