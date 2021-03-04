There is no gas leak in Jacksonville, according to city officials.
The gas company completed a repair on the north side of town Wednesday, March 3, and it was reported to the Jacksonville Fire Department by a local service technician that the smell currently being experienced is a result of the gas company putting an overage of concentrate into the system.
The substance is an additive placed into natural gas to give it the distinctive scent now recognized by most as a “gas smell.” Without the added substance, the natural gas would go undetected.
Jacksonville ISD officials, concerned about the prevalent scent of gas concentrated around Jacksonville Middle School and Fred Douglass campuses, contacted Centerpoint Energy. They were also assured the cause was not due to a leak, but to the over-abundance of the chemical used to produce the odor in natural gas.
At this time, classes will proceed as planned.
JISD states the district will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.
