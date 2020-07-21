No mask, no problem at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, who are under the same ownership umbrella, have made a change in policy and no longer require customers, vendors or employees to wear masks while inside of their stores.
The retailers will still enforce mask-wearing if state or local laws mandate them.
The CDC encourages people to wear masks and social distance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
A reason for the change was not indicated by Dollar Tree Incorporated officials.
