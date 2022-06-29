NobiliTea coming soon to Jacksonville

Jacksonville has been identified as one of four East Texas cities that will be home to NobiliTea, a specialty tea retailer.
At the present time, the company has a location open In Tyler, with one soon to be opening in Nacogdoches.
According to the company web site, NobiliTea will be coming soon to Jacksonville and Lindale.
Information as to the exact location is not available at this time.
NobiliTea also operates stores in Abilene, Amarillo, Kerrville, Lubbock, Pampa and San Angelo as well as units in Oklahoma and Kansas.
The company lists its mission as "to quench thirst, spread joy and promote healthy communities by serving superior products to every customer".
