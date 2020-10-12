Online nominations are now being taken for the 2020 Reader's Choice awards, through Friday, Oct. 16, with an online voting period held from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25.
A paper ballot will be available in a newsprint edition of the Saturday, Oct. 17 paper.
“We look forward to doing this each year, as we showcase the best of the best for our town,” said Progress publisher Jake Mienk. “It's a good opportunity for our readers to share their input.”
Those who choose to vote online can go to www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and register their account.
A validation email must be activated in order to cast ballots, according to official contest rules, which also are available on the Progress website.
