Noon hour traffic accident slows things down at Hwy. 79 and Loop 204

A two-vehicle traffic accident that happened at Highway 79 East and Loop 204 around 12:45 p.m. on Monday resulted in at least one person being transported by Jacksonville Fire Department EMS to a local hospital.
Traffic was slowed down for about a half as four units from the Jacksonville Police Department and a JFD unit worked quickly to return things to normal at the busy intersection.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
