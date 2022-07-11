Noon hour traffic accident slows things down at Hwy. 79 and Loop 204

A two-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Highway 79 East and Loop 204. At least one person was transported to a local hospital.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Traffic was slowed down for about a half as four units from the Jacksonville Police Department and a JFD unit worked quickly to return things to normal at the busy intersection.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

