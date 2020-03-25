North Cherokee Water Supply Corp. lifts boil order

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
Jacksonville, Texas
CHEROKEE COUNTY — A boil order that was issued by the North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation earlier this week was lifted on Wednesday.
The boil notice affected some customers in the Tecula area along Hwy. 135.
Lee Sessions, 66 of Ponta, passed away March 22nd. His faith and smile never wavered during his battle with pancreatic cancer. Due to health concerns, services for Mr. Sessions will be scheduled once gathering restrictions are lifted.
