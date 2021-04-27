McDs bkfst.png

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but local McDonald’s owner/operators are thanking school teachers, administrators, and staff across North Texas with free coffee and breakfast during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers and staff with a valid school ID can enjoy a breakfast sandwich or bakery item, apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll, along with any size hot or iced McCafé Premium Roast Coffee from Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, at participating restaurants in the North Texas area.

The offer can be redeemed all day as a carry out or Drive Thru order and is valid once per person per day.

“As a mom of two kids, and a former teacher myself, I’ve seen teachers go above and beyond to continue educating our students in a safe learning environment this past year,” said Keva Childress, a local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re inviting teachers, administration, and staff to join us for free breakfast and coffee, and we hope this makes their day a little brighter. We are so grateful for all the work that they’re doing and their commitment to teaching students in our community.”

