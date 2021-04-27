There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but local McDonald’s owner/operators are thanking school teachers, administrators, and staff across North Texas with free coffee and breakfast during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers and staff with a valid school ID can enjoy a breakfast sandwich or bakery item, apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll, along with any size hot or iced McCafé Premium Roast Coffee from Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, at participating restaurants in the North Texas area.
The offer can be redeemed all day as a carry out or Drive Thru order and is valid once per person per day.
“As a mom of two kids, and a former teacher myself, I’ve seen teachers go above and beyond to continue educating our students in a safe learning environment this past year,” said Keva Childress, a local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re inviting teachers, administration, and staff to join us for free breakfast and coffee, and we hope this makes their day a little brighter. We are so grateful for all the work that they’re doing and their commitment to teaching students in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.