National Poison Prevention Week is March 19-25, and the North Texas Poison Center is hosting two contests, a poster contest for younger students and a video contest for high school and college students.
The annual poster contest is open to third, fourth and fifth grade students. The primary purpose of the contest is to increase awareness of the North Texas Poison Center and educate the public about poison prevention.
While providing a valuable learning experience, the poster contest can also offer students the opportunity to win exciting prizes. Each entry will compete for 1st (Beats headphones), 2nd (bicycle) and 3rd (supreme big wheel scooter) place prizes. The winning poster will advance to our state contest to compete for the grand prize, a $200 Amazon gift card.
Posters should be mailed to the North Texas Poison Center, 5223 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas Texas 75235 by Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
For additional information on the poster contest, visit poisoncontrol.org/ntpcpostercontest.
If you’re a high school or college student in Texas, create a 30 to 90 second poison prevention video and enter it in the Texas Poison Center Network Video Contest.
All videos become the property of the Texas Poison Center Network, featured on Texas Poison Center Network’s website and promoted through other media outlets, such as social media. The winner will receive a state prize of a $200 gift card and recognition by the state agency that administers the Texas Poison Center Network.
Completed videos must be uploaded to YouTube with a link sent to Lizbeth.petty@phhs.org by Wednesday, March 1. An entry form must also be completed.
For the entry form and complete video contest rules, visit poisoncontrol.org/videocontest.
