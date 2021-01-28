UPDATE: 12:55 PM The northbound lanes of the US 69 overpass in Jacksonville have been cleared of the earlier spill. All highway lanes are again open to regular traffic.
Crews are working to clean up a spill on the US 69 overpass in Jacksonville. The northbound lanes, having been affected by a spill, are currently shut down.
Jacksonville Fire Department Captain James Suggs was called to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m.. He said two transformers fell from a utility power company truck onto the highway, causing the transformers to leak the mineral oil contained inside.
Peat moss has been laid on the roadway to absorb the oil.
“We contacted the highway department. The highway department contacted Lone Star Hazmat. So all we’re doing right now is absorption, but Lone Star Hazmat is about to come out with a truck that will sweep and then pressure wash,” Suggs said.
Fire personnel on scene were waiting for the hazmat equipment to arrive to clean the roadway.
“Basically, we turned it over to TxDOT and TxDOT said, ‘No, its’ a big enough spill that we need hazmat, so Lone Star Hazmat is going to clean up.”
Once the hazmat equipment arrives, fire department personnel will clear the scene, according to Suggs.
“Anytime we have something like this on a state highway, DPS is really good to come out,” Suggs said.
While uncertain as to how traffic was being rerouted, Suggs said TxDOT had placed signs both north and south of the overpass.
Once the equipment arrives to clean the roadway, the southbound lanes will be divided so that one lane will be open to northbound traffic, according to Suggs.
The equipment to be used for cleaning the highway, according to information Suggs received, is large enough to clean both northbound lanes at the same time.
No estimate could be given as to when the street would be clean and the lanes reopened to traffic.
No injuries were reported.
