The Alzheimer’s Association invites the community to join them in recognizing November as Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Caregiver Month.
More than 5 million Americans, including 400,000 Texans, are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Almost 1.5 million of those caregivers live in Texas.
Kathy Shockley, Program Director, says “We want to emphasize that no one should travel the journey of caregiving alone. We are here to provide support, education and resources for caregivers 24 hours a day - 7 days a week. Our professionally staffed 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 offers information and advice to more than 300,000 callers each year and provides translation services in over 200 languages.”
There is a robust calendar of resources and education available. “Our interactive calendar events have something for everyone,” says Megan Rowe, Manager for Care and Support. And because everything is delivered on line, it doesn’t matter where you are living. Just point your browser to tinyurl.com/NovemberCares and remember, everything offered by the Association is free of charge.”
Among November’s offerings are “Understanding Alzheimer’s,” “COVID 19 and Caregiving,” “Effective Communication” and many more.
Caregiver support groups also meet regularly online.
Interviews with Alzheimer’s professionals and caregivers are available tailored to your needs.
Alzheimer's Facts:
1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia.
Approximately 400,000 Texans have Alzheimer's.
Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer's cases and 2nd in Alzheimer's deaths.
Alzheimer's disease is the 5th leading cause of death in the US.
In the US, someone develops Alzheimer's every 65 seconds.
