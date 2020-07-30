NSISD shares Return to School plan; surveys due Aug. 1

NEW SUMMERFIELD — Students will return to campus on Aug. 13 in the New Summerfield Independent School District (NSISD), according to the district's Return to School plan.
On Aug. 5 new teacher orientation will take place, followed by staff developmental days on Aug 6-7, 10-12.
Parents of NSISD pupils have until Aug. 1 to complete a survey, indicating whether on-campus or on-line learning is preferred for the first nine weeks.
On-line instruction will be done via Google Classroom. For those in grades 4-12 the district is a 1:1 device district. NSISD is working to purchase devices for those in grades PK-3.
Attendance will be taken each day for those choosing the on-line option, and daily interaction between student and teacher must take place and will be documented.
Students enrolled in on-line classes will not be eligible for extracurricular activities, including all athletic and academic activities.
District officials advise that on-line learning this year will follow all NSISD curriculum standards, with grading procedures, progress monitoring and report cards following the same schedule as on-campus instruction.
Students that don't have internet service or a technology device at home will be strongly urged to attend on-campus classes.
NSISD is committed to following all policies set forth by the TEA, CDC, the Health Department and the Governor.
Face coverings will be required for staff, students (Grades 4 and above) and visitors until further notice. Parents will be responsible for providing a face mask, or face shield for their students.
Other preventive measures in fighting the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) include practicing social distancing, frequent sanitization of facilities, using hand sanitizer while on campus and when boarding buses, and thoroughly washing hands throughout the day.
Masks will be required before boarding a NSISD bus.
All bus drivers will be required to wear a mask as well.
Buses will be disinfected before and after each route.
To support contact tracing, students will be assigned seats, and a seating chart will be maintained by the bus driver.
Parents are encouraged to bring students to and from school each day. Students may also be encouraged to walk to school.
In the cafeteria, self-serve counters have been eliminated.
“Grab and Go” meals for breakfast and lunch will be served this year.
Social distancing will be necessary in the cafeteria where possible, and some students may eat in classrooms.
School supply drop off, schedule pick up set for Aug. 10-11
Students and one family member may drop off school supplies, pick-up student schedules and meet the teacher on Aug. 10-11.
From 2-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 students whose last name begin with the letters A-M may do so at the Elementary School.
Elementary School students whose names begin with the letters N-Z can drop off supplies from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Junior high school and high school supply drop off is scheduled from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Staff members will be available to assist during these times.
Anyone entering the buildings must wear a face covering.
