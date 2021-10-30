Cherokee County’s active COVID-19 cases have continued to number in the 30s for several days, according to reports from the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
The Oct. 15 report indicated 61 active cases, which then dropped to 37 on the Oct. 18 report. That number dipped to 27 on Oct. 25, before increasing to 37 the following day. The total has remained in the 30s since, with the last report on Oct. 28 noting 32 active cases.
To date, there have been 6,816 cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County, with 66 deaths, according to the county health department.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts 2,491 confirmed cases and 4,322 probable cases for a total of 6,813 cases in Cherokee County, with 219 fatalities.
Less than half of eligible persons in Cherokee County are vaccinated. For those 12 years and older, 48.54% have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 42.45% have been fully vaccinated, according to CCPHD.
Although the number of fully vaccinated may be low compared to the state’s 64%, it is comparable to surrounding east Texas counties, according to DSHS data. Rusk County’s vaccination rate is 41.10%; Henderson County, 41.96%; Anderson County, 42.86%; Houston County, 44.11%; Nacogdoches County, 47.90%; Angelina County, 49.17%; and Smith County, 49.59%.
While the number of active cases have decreased significantly from the pandemic high of 518, reported on Sept. 1, CCPHD continues to remind residents of COVID-19 precautions such as vaccination, mask wearing, social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing hands often and daily health monitoring.
