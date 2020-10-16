Number of early voters high in Cherokee County

When compared to its neighboring counties, Cherokee County is one of the leaders in in the percentage of registered voters that have selected the early voting or mail in option.
According to the Texas Secretary of States of Office, through the end of the day on Thursday, 16.5% of Cherokee Counties 29,163 registered voters had early voted, or had sent in their ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 election.
That figures ties Cherokee County with Angelina County for fourth highest among the nearby counties.
Nacogdoches County has the highest percentage of early voters, with 21.39%, Henderson County stands at 17.83% and 16.8% of the registered voters in Houston County have cast an early ballot or have sent in a mail in ballot.
Of the counties that trail Cherokee, Smith County has charted 14.94%, followed by Anderson County (12.14%) and Rusk County (11.38%).
As of the Thursday, 4,205 of those registered to vote in Cherokee County had voted early.
Early voting opened on Monday and is scheduled to end on Oct. 30.
Early voting locations in Cherokee County include the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville, the Cherokee County Elections Office (138 W. 5th St.) in Rusk and the River Church (595 Marcus St.) in Alto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.