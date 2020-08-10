Nurse practitioner Janine Cole joins UT Health Jacksonville

It can be said that medicine and caring for others is in Janine Cole's blood
Cole, APRN, FNP-C, nurse practitioner, is a new addition to the staff at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Jacksonville where she will work in the women's health clinic.
As a child Cole vividly remembers watching her mother serve as a nurse; therefore it is easy to see why Cole always knew that she would pursue a career in helping others.
“If I am able to help a patient get one step closer to a healthy outcome or goal for themselves, I am living my purpose,” Cole said in a media release.
Cole said that it is important to her to help educate patients on their choices and outcomes for their health,
To book an appointment with Cole, or for more information, call (903) 541-5396
