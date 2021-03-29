NWS confirms EF 2 twister touched down in county

Representatives from the National Weather Service have surveyed the area and have determined that a tornado that touched down in Central Cherokee County on Saturday evening was an EF-2 in strength.
It was one of three EF-2s that descended upon East Texas — another struck in Mount Enterprise in Rusk County and the third plagued Panola County around Carthage.
The tornado that touched down in Cherokee County packed winds of 120 miles per hour, was 500 yards wide at its widest point and traveled 20.67 miles.
It first touched down southwest of Rusk, near Russell Cemetery, and it went back up into the clouds in the vicinity of Sacul in northwest Nacogdoches County.
No loss of life or injuries were reported in Cherokee; although one woman in Panola County died when a large tree fell through her home.
