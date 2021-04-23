NWS increases chances of strong thunderstorms for later Friday

The National Weather Service has increased the probability of strong thunderstorms impacting the East Texas region, including Cherokee and surrounding counties, late Friday afternoon and into Friday night.
Some parts of the region could experience localized flash flooding, damaging winds that could be gusting (70-80 miles per hour) at times and hail ranging in size from half dollar to golf ball.
An isolated tornado could form in the region, as well.
Travel Friday night is discouraged, unless absolutely necessary, and conditions are expected to improve during the overnight hours.
