National Weather Service – Shreveport has issued a significant weather advisory for southern Smith and northern Cherokee counties, effective until 11:30 p.m. Sunday: “At 10:24 p.m. CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chandler, 10 miles west of Tyler, moving southeast at 25 MPH,” with locations including Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Reklaw and Cuney, according to www.weather.gov.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 MPH will be possible with this storm, along with torrential rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding, officials said.
Additionally, “frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm,” the site noted, adding that “lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.” Residents are advised to monitor local radio and available television stations regarding the storm, which may intensify.
