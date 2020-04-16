San Jacinto Day is April 21
As the anniversary of the Battle of San Jacinto draws near, Texans pause to remember. Many honor ancestors who served in the fight for freedom. One local Jacksonville resident, Sherry Smith Brackin, has ties of a different sort to the battlefield. As superintendent of the park her grandfather, O.P. Floyd, was in charge of the grounds surrounding the monument where Sam Houston’s army bravely made a stand.
During a recent interview with Mrs. Brackin, I was amazed as she began to share a wealth of information. Her collection of photographs, documents and newspaper clippings told the story of her grandfather’s 32 year tenure at the battleground. She recounted stories of interesting times when the Floyd family which included her mother, Frances, lived on the grounds. Initially a “Keepers Cottage” was provided by the state, later to be replaced by a more modern home.
The most unique piece of memorabilia in Mrs. Brackin’s collection is a wooden demitasse cup made from the oak tree under which Sam Houston lay when the captured Santa Anna was brought to him. The tree died during the 1930s, was cut down and a craftsman made cups from the wood. In 1936, O.P Floyd gave a small cup to his daughter Frances and another to her sister, Ada Beth Small. There is now a marker signifying where the tree once stood.
Sorting through the family items, one newspaper clipping caught my eye—Horse in Legal Quandary: Error Robs Duke of Fund for Oats. It seemed that Duke, the one and only work horse at the battleground was in the midst of a legal battle. Superintendent O.P. Floyd could not spend any of the money appropriated by the Texas Legislature for oats or any other kind of horse feed. The SNAFU was the result of a stenographical error. The Appropriations Bill M827 was supposed to provide Duke with all the hay and oats needed but in copying the bill someone left out the word maintenance. Duke’s dilemma came to light when State Senator Searcy Bracewell of Houston was notified of the situation by O.P Floyd. The Senator promptly battled for Duke in Austin. A photo accompanying the article shows dapple gray Duke munching away on growth in the battlefield with the San Jacinto Monument in the background. The caption: “Always there is Grass”.
In Sherry Brackin’s collection are priceless photos. One is of Sherry’s grandmother, Lou Willie Crawford Floyd, holding hands with Sherry’s Uncle Jimmy on the bank of the San Jacinto River. They’re watching the USS Houston cruise by. Later, during WW II at the Battle of Sunda Strait the Houston would be destroyed. Another photo is of the old wrought iron gates leading into the Battleground, another of the iconic San Jacinto Inn and the workers who waited tables. One image is of Uncle Jimmy. There he is smiling, as he arrives for work at the Inn with his apron tied around his waist.
An especially exciting discovery was when Brackin explained she had a cassette tape; an interview in which her mother, Mary Frances Floyd Smith, remembers living at the San Jacinto Battleground. It is one thing to peruse documents and old family photographs but to actually hear one speak from the past is truly amazing. Through personal interviews such as this historical detail can be gleamed. Mary Frances’ memories paint a picture of the times. On the tape she shares, “I remember vividly when the monument was built; the grounds were designed by Mr. Whitehead, a landscape architect. Also the WPA made available funding to aid in the construction of the San Jacinto Memorial...”
Much of the following information is from the cassette interview, other details from researching the San Jacinto Battleground.
Born in Garrison, Texas, October 10, 1917, to Lou Willie Crawford and O.P. (Oscar Pearson) Floyd, Mary Frances moved to the San Jacinto Battleground Park in August1928 when her father was hired by the Board of Control which governed the site at the time. Floyd replaced Sam Houston’s son, Col. Andrew Jackson Houston, (b. June 21, 1854; d. June 26, 1941). While serving as superintendent, Col. Houston lived at the Battleground with his two matronly daughters.
As the Floyd family made their way to O.P.’s new job, many of the roads at the time were shell, including Highway 225. Mary Frances shared, “…Pasadena’s main street consisted of two blocks on the highway…on the left side was a bank, a grocery store and Mr. Cruise’s filling station; on the right hand side was the RR track. And on other side of the track was the high school and elementary school, a Methodist Church which faced on Shaver Street and the Baptist Church which faced on Main Street. The depot also was on Main Street and from the depot in the spring hundreds of cartons of strawberries were shipped from Pasadena because beyond the houses and churches were strawberry fields…”
Mary Francis continued, “…I moved to the San Jacinto Battleground when I was 10 years old. I remember at the time we first arrived, the road to the Battleground was also covered in shell and the Battleground was ‘wooly’…at one time they leased the park to a sheep rancher…the sheep ate the brush and helped to clean up the park…”.
And there was no Monument but the Daughters of the Republic of Texas had fought to enclose the property.
“In 1928, when we arrived,” explained Mary Frances, “the park was surrounded by a fence and two pillars with a large wrought iron gates which were closed at night. The marble slab which was on the gate post detailed this gift by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. When the gates were taken down the slab was made into a picnic table top in the back of the superintendent’s home…”
Since the Battle occurred April 21, 1836, interest in the site and the historical significance of the event has resonated with Texans as the Corsicana Daily Sun reported in 1934: “Each year thousands of persons go to the Battleground for patriotic exercise on San Jacinto Day. Other thousands drive down on Sundays and holidays…to spread picnic lunches under the moss covered oaks, some to catch crabs from the piers near Sam Houston’s camp site, some to eat the famed chicken or seafood dinners served at the Inn adjoining the state property. O.P. Floyd who is in charge at the park, is glad to point out the spots of interest to visitors…the Daughters of the Republic of Texas has done that well through providing the granite markers erected on the grounds. Also a marker has been erected near the final resting place of the nine Texans who were fatally wounded in the Battle of San Jacinto…”
The Daughters of the Republic of Texas proved to be extremely instrumental in many aspects of preserving the Battleground. In the early 1900s, they were a force to be reckoned with as evident in a letter submitted to the Twenty-Seventh Legislature and the Appropriations Committee: “The women of your state do not ask public office, nor the right to vote, but we feel that it is simply a part of our duty to care for the memory of those who fought with self-sacrifice and heroic endurance of hardship—even to the loss of blood and life—the freedom and comforts we now enjoy. We do not ask you to outline the battlefield with wire fence for the sole purpose of keeping out the cattle but we ask you to put the fence around …sacred ground…”
Reading Mary Frances’ letters written urging newspaper columnists and those in charge of the San Jacinto Museum to care for the site, makes it clear she was a strong woman made of similar “stuff” as those early spunky Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In fact, this 1934 Valedictorian of Pasadena High School would become an active member of the organization in both Pasadena and Crockett.
In a letter written Nov. 30th, 1996, to J.C. Martin, San Jacinto Museum of History, one can see how passionate seventy-nine year old Mary Francis Floyd Smith was regarding the battlefield.
She was responding to a Houston Chronicle article written day’s earlier asking people to “Speak out about the Park”. Encouraging anyone with comments or questions about the proposed master plan for the San Jacinto Battleground State Historical Park should contact Martin, the chairman of the master planning committee. It was noted that the park was under the direction of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Mary Frances’ letter to Martin reads in part, “Please encourage the return of the Battleground to its original state. The Battle of San Jacinto is one of the few decisive battles in the history of the world and should be treated with respect and honor… …I have never felt that the battleship should have been placed there. I have a high regard for the battleship and Navy—my husband was a naval officer in WWII—but it was not a part of the history of Texas’ struggle for Independence…I am so grateful I lived at the Battleground; my memories of those years are clear as a bell.”
“I am a daughter of Texas in every sense—my paternal ancestors (Andersons, Rays and Bullocks) came to Texas in 1834; my husband’s great grandfather, Alfred M. Hallmark and his brother, William Calvert Hallmark fought at San Jacinto with Sam Houston…”
“If I can help in any way, please feel free to call on me, Yours Truly, Frances Floyd Smith.”
She would live to be ninety-five years of age, passing away in 2014.
At the conclusion of my interview, I asked Sherry Brackin if I might submit this story to the Jacksonville Progress to commemorate San Jacinto Day. She answered, “If it would do honor to my grandparents and my mother I’m thrilled to share this story…”
And all those interested in Texas history are thrilled, as well.
If you have stories to share, contact Dr. Deborah Burkett, 903-752-7850 or email debbietroup7@yahoo.com.
