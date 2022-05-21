Readers of all ages will get a chance to sail the seven seas in their imaginations this summer as “Oceans of Possibilities” has been chosen as this year’s summer library program.
The Jacksonville Public Library will show aquatic-themed movies each Monday, with the exception of July 4. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be packed with activities that may include songs, group games, crafts, art projects, experiments, and more. Adults can join in the fun by completing a companion activity packet that goes along with the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.
The summer reading program is open to all ages (preschool through adult), with programs, prize drawings, story times, and more. Summer Reading is June 13 through July 22. Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” is online now and will continue throughout Summer Reading. Patrons can also register in-person at the library.
For more information, call the library at 903-586-7664, send email to library@jacksonvilletx.org, or visit the library page on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
The summer reading program at the Rusk Public Library begins June 7 and concludes July 12. The library will host weekly events from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. each Tuesday throughout the program. Registration will be conducted June 7 and the concluding celebration July 12.
For more information regarding the summer reading program or the weekly events at the Rusk Public Library, call 903-683-5916, or stop by the library, 207 E. 6th Street.
Both the Jacksonville and Rusk Public Libraries can be found on Facebook.
