Luke Ocker was named Monday as Jacksonville ISD's new Chief Financial Officer, and takes helm Oct. 30.
“I am incredibly excited about joining the team at Jacksonville ISD,” said Ocker. “It is an honor to be selected to lead a department that is in such great financial shape. My family and I are really looking forward to getting back to my East Texas roots and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”
Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly called Ocker “an outstanding fit for Jacksonville ISD.”
“I am pleased that we were able to attract someone of his caliber, with the unique combination of successful and effective financial and educational experiences,” Kelly said. “His expertise and prudent financial stewardship will benefit us as JISD continues the reputation as a leader in the educational finance world. We are excited to welcome Mr. Ocker to the Jacksonville ISD administrative team.”
Ocker comes to Jacksonville from Crosby ISD, where he has served as district accountant since 2017. Prior to working in education finance, Ocker was chief operating officer/chief compliance officer for Avondale Wealth Management, and has served as a senior project analyst for Clark Consulting. He also has many years of wealth management experience in the banking industry, according to a JISD release.
Ocker is a graduate of Texas A&M, a member of the Texas Association of School Business Officials, a referee for the Texas Association of Basketball Officials, and active in church ministries.
In other action during Tuesday's meeting, trustees also:
• Approved an Asynchronous Remote Plan that allows for remote learning;
• Approved Budget Amendment 21-01;
• Approved a JISD concussion oversight team for the current school year; and
• Approved consent agenda that includes $1,000 donations from Marilyn Anderson and from Dusti and Rob Beall sponsoring the Jacksonville FFA Livestock Showteams Jackpot Show fundraiser.
