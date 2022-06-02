Law enforcement officers have reportedly found the bodies of two adults and three children in Leon County where convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody last month. A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the home. Lopez may be driving the vehicle and may be armed.
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, while investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from a person who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.
