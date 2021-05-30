The cause of a home fire which claimed two lives Saturday is under investigation.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a report on May 30 of a structure fire on County Road 3102, also known as Byrd Road, in Jacksonville. The caller indicated a mobile home was on fire with two individuals inside.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials responded along with the Jacksonville Fire Department and Earls Chapel Volunteer Fire Departments.
Upon arrive, the home was found to be fully engulfed. Local fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and State Fire Marshall’s Office were brought in for body recovery and further investigation of the fire. Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson conducted an on-scene inquest.
The deceased have been sent to Forensic Medical Management of Tyler for autopsy and their names are being withheld pending family notification.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.
