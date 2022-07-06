As a result of the shooting of five attendees of a June 26 trail rides in northeastern Smith County, representatives of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Constable Precinct 4 Office have met several times to better regulate these events for safety and security.
No arrests have yet been made in this latest trail ride shooting, which instigated this report, but law enforcement is actively investigating.
Larry Christian, Pubic Information Officer with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation takes time, especially as it crosses the state line into Louisiana.
It is no secret that over the past several years in the northeast Texas area, trail rides have occurred which culminated in attendees being shot, and some killed. These have occurred in Smith County, Harrison County, Morris County and Rusk County.
There are numerous concerns and rules and regulations that must be adhered to safely organize and operate large gatherings, especially those coupled with horse racing, ATVs, side by sides and concerts all in one.
In Smith County, organizers and promoters of such events, as well as the land owners of the property where these events take place, will be held accountable.
“We will utilize every tool available to us in order to maintain the safety and security of the attendees as well as the public at large,” officials stated.
Going forward, the Fire Marshal’s Office will be the original entity involved in this process which pertains to the inspection of the event location to ensure it complies with rules and regulations, such as making sure any food vendor is permitted by Net Health, there are bathroom facilities available such as portable toilets, there is no non-mowed, dead grass at the site which creates an enormous fuel load should a fire occur, and making sure there is suitable and safe egress and ingress for emergency vehicles should a life safety event occur.
Pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently developing policies which will call on the Fire Marshal or his designee to inspect any site designated for a gathering of persons, where money or good is exchanged for entry, which could pose enhanced risk to the lives and well-being of Smith County citizens or visitors. This includes both indoor and outdoor events occurring within unincorporated areas of the county. These inspections will be conducted using NFPA 1 and NFPA 101, 2015 editions, along with any other referenced code. The purpose for these inspections is to try to mitigate risks and dangers we are seeing with these events as of late.
If the event cannot be conducted in a manner consistent with these codes, a fire marshal order will be issued citing the property is not eligible to host the event. A violation of this order is a Class B misdemeanor which carries a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail for a first violation.
Ater two or more convictions for violation of a fire marshal order, the violation becomes a state jail felony.
In Smith County Precinct 4, Constable Josh Joplin’s Office has agreed to conduct the Coggins Equine checks. A negative Coggins test conducted within the past 12-month period is required any time two or more equine/horses are at one location.
Constable Joplin and his office will be responsible for ensuring these tests have been completed prior to the trail rides and, if not, will be responsible for ensuring the owner of the equine/horse quarantines the animal until which time they can provide a negative test from an approved veterinarian. Their office will also be responsible for issuing citations for those owners who fail to provide a negative Coggins test upon inspection.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Fire Marshal’s Office, respective Constable’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety will respond to any other criminal offenses, including the blocking of public roadways, disturbances of both physical altercations and loud music, as well as any aggravated assaults occurring with or without a firearm.
The majority of these events are open to the public at a designated cost and therefore become subject to enforcement of all of the aforementioned rules and regulations.
Additionally, the Texas State Comptroller’s Office has been contacted related to the exchange of funds such as entry fees and food and drink sales.
