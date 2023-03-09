The Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum will host a spring break party, offering children’s admission to everyone from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18.
“On this day, everyone is a kid,” said Olivia Moore, oil museum director. “We’ll have crafts, story time and a special visit by the KC mascots. It’ll be a fun event and patrons can save money with the discounted $7 admission.”
For spring break hours, the museum will be closed Monday through Thursday, March 13-16, but will be open Friday-Saturday, March 17-18.
For more information or to schedule a group tour, call the East Texas Oil Museum at (903) 983-8295 or visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum.
