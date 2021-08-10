GoBus announces its new app is live and free to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Searchable under the name GoBus Transit, the app helps existing GoBus customers with trip planning, real-time bus tracking, and fare payments.
One of the central focuses of the GoBus app for both the agency and riders is flexibility. By using the app, customers will benefit from more accurate wait times and save time planning trips at their convenience.
"GoBus Transit is excited to launch a mobile app for iPhone and Android users, which brings added convenience to the citizens of East Texas. Citizens requested a mobile app, and we delivered. This digital tool is a game-changer for our riders because it takes all the guesswork out of planning a transit trip. In addition to real-time tracking, the app will allow passengers to pay for their fares. GoBus Transit is dedicated to safe, reliable, and friendly transit options while leveraging technology to bring innovative solutions to the citizens of East Texas," said ETCOG Transportation Director Vince Huerta.
Customers need to call GoBus dispatch at 800-590-3371 to get their account set up for first-time app use. The app is available for download at www.gobustransit.com/gobus-mobile-app.
GoBus has about 30 vehicles on the road making between 500 and 800 trips a day, Monday - Friday, in the 10,000 square mile ETCOG region. GoBus provides demand/response service, taking customers where they need to go, such as work, school, grocery store, or medical trips.
Fares are currently suspended but return on Sept. 1 and are $2 for each one-way trip and $1 for each additional stop.
