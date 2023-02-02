Oncor reports 530 Cherokee County customers without electricity

A total of 537 homes and businesses in Cherokee County were without electricity as of 11:08 a.m. on Thursday.
The bulk of the service interruptions - 530 - are involving Oncor customers. The hardest hit area is two pockets located along U.S. Highway 69 North in an area between Jacksonville and Bullard, where 398 accounts are in the dark.
The power outages are the result of a winter storm that has caused icing on lines and trees in some areas over the past three days.
While no estimated time of the repairs was given, crews are continuing to work to get all customers back online as quickly and as safely as possible.
