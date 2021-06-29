One woman was killed and two men were injured as a result of a shooting which took place at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, 3709 Troup Hwy Suite 700, approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 25.
The deceased was identified as Tyisha Brown, 46 of Katy, whose birthday was the following day, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Injured in the shooting were Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama. Both men were in stable condition and Willis has since been released according to Erbaugh. He was uncertain if Cavitt remained hospitalized or had been released.
The shooting took place following a disturbance, which occurred in the parking lot.
“What we know is that witnesses on the scene saw people fighting and heard somebody yell, ‘There’s a fight, there’s a fight,” and then the shooting started,” Erbaugh said.
During the shooting, several rounds went into the restaurant where the decedent was struck.
The restaurant was closed by police Friday night to conduct their investigation and not released until 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Tyler police are investigating various leads and are searching for multiple suspects, according to Erbaugh.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for one suspect in relation to the shooting, identified as Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville. Tyler police were not able to locate Lofton at his known address and are currently searching for his whereabouts. He is onsidered armed and dangerous and the public is cautioned not to approach Lofton.
The Tyler Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of Lofton to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
Anyone with video of the shooting or the disturbance which preceded it, is asked to bring the video to the Tyler Police Department or share it via Facebook messenger to the City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page. Informants can state in the message whether or not they wish to be contacted by police. Those willing to be contacted should leave contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.