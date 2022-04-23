The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Rusk Police Department, at their request, in a homicide investigation that began with Rusk police officers responding to a report of a deceased man in the area of MLK and Dixon.
During the course of the investigation, Christopher Peoples was identified as a person of interest, according to a social media statement from CCSO.
The Cherokee County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to make contact with Peoples at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, April 23. Peoples fled in his vehicle south of rusk on F.M. 241, wrecking in the 3000 block of the same road.
Sheriff’s office personnel removed Peoples from his vehicle and began life-saving measures while awaiting EMS, at which time Peoples was transported to an area hospital via helicopter, according to the CCSO statement.
Judge Chris Day, 2nd District Court, issued a warrant for Peoples for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Peoples is in law enforcement custody, being held on a $500,000 bond. Several felony charges are pending.
The homicide investigation remains active and anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
