CORRECTION: Notice was received the accident did not occur today, but happened about 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
At approximately 9 a.m. today, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that involved two pedestrians on US 69, just south of the city of Wells. The preliminary report from investigators indicate the driver of a 2018 Kenworth Paccar truck was driving south on US 69 in the outside lane while at the same time, the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on the inside lane.
The driver of the Kenworth Paccar truck, Ronald Charles Brown, 53, of Marshal, made an unsafe lane change to the left, striking the back right corner panel of the Tahoe, driven by Shane Blair Brawley, 42, of Piedmont, Oklahoma. This caused Brawley to lose control of the Tahoe which then spun and left the roadway to the right, striking two pedestrians walking south on the west side of US 69.
One pedestrian, identified as Carmen Garcia, 31, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was transported to OT Allen Funeral Home in Alto. The other pedestrian, Martin Saenz Garcia, 37, was transported to CHI ST. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. He was reported to be in serious condition.
Neither driver involved in the accident was reported to have any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation as Trooper seek further identifying information on the pedestrians involved.
