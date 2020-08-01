Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to work with district seal coat operations to seal Loop 456 on Monday, and spot seal FM 747S on Tuesday. Jacksonville crews will then perform edge repairs on FM 855. The Rusk crew will conduct overlay work on FM 851. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signs, flaggers, and a pilot car, said Kathi White, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler District.
Meanwhile, elsewhere throughout the county, projects include:
• FM 241 Safety Widening
Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21
Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
Cost: $5.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
• County Road Bridge Replacement Project
Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Creek; CR 2614 at Beans Creek; CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek; CR 3202 at Mills Creek.
Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
Cost: $1.9 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
• SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $13.7 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue the construction of the westbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.
• US Highway 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $507,099.00
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane is closed daily for the construction of sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
• US 79 Widening Project
Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
Cost: $8.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
• US 79 Rehabilitation Project
Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $8.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south side of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails
• FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $640,000.00
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
No work this week. The project is upgrading driveway safety features and cross-culverts.
