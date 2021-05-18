The grand reopening of the Jacksonville Public Library is scheduled for Thursday, May 27. A ribbon-cutting and celebration event will occur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the new facility located at 526 E. Commerce Street. Kona Ice will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with proceeds to be donated to Jacksonville ISD.
The former library building was closed in October 2020 due to the sale of the property. The structure was razed and the Chick-fil-A built on the property.
Crews have been steadily working to renovate and improve the Norman Activity Center before the library occupies the facility.
Recent activity has included placing a new drainage line, new paint both inside and outside, new window decals and ensuring ADA code requirements are met.
Crews have moved in furniture and equipment and staff has set shelving and begun placing books.
Although it may be lacking in storage room compared to the previous facility, the new library allows for a greater public space.
The inside is painted in bold color blocks that give visual cues as to the various sections of the library, including children’s books, juvenile and adult fiction, genealogy, resource material and the computer area.
Once reopened, the library will have not only a new location to explore, but new material to enjoy as Library Director Trina Stidham has continued to purchase new books for the library as they became available on the market.
The library is already accepting registration for its summer reading program at the library webpage on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library. The program will run from June 14 through July 23. In-person activities are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Take-home activities will be made available.
The new library has offices for staff, a separate magazine room where homework can also be completed, a small meeting room and an auditorium.
The city invites the public to attend the grand re-opening to take a tour of the new library, sign up for the summer reading program or check out a great book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.