Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.