AUSTIN – Open enrollment for a prepaid college tuition program hosted by the state is underway.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminded families enrollment for the Texas Tuition Promise Fund runs through Feb. 28, 2021.
The fund provides individuals with a way to prepare a child's future at a Texas public college or university, at tuition rates, excluding medical and dental institutions.
“With everything that’s going on right now, thinking about how to pay for college may not be at the top of many parents’ minds,” Hegar said. “Yet one day it will be time to enroll your loved one in a college or university, and a Texas Tuition Promise Fund account is an additional tool to help save for your children’s future education.”
Participants may purchase prepaid "tuition units" that can be used later toward undergraduate resident tuition and school-wide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities. Prices are based on 2020-21 academic year costs for the state's public colleges and universities.
According to a release, Type I units are priced for undergraduate resident tuition and school-wide required fees at the most expensive eligible Texas public four-year university or college, cost $151.64 per unit.
Type II units, based on the weighted average cost of undergraduate resident tuition and school-wide required fees across eligible Texas public four-year universities and colleges, cost $108.35 per unit.
Type III units, based on the weighted average cost of in-district tuition and schoolwide required fees across eligible Texas public two-year community colleges, cost $28.81 per unit.
Under the plan, 100 units equal roughly one academic year consisting of 30 semester hours of undergraduate resident tuition and school-wide required fees at the eligible Texas public school that most closely matches the unit's pricing base, the release noted.
Participants can purchase up to 600 Type I units – approximately six academic years – or the dollar equivalent of Type II or III units.
The plan's flexible payment options include lump-sum payments, installment payments that include 6 percent interest or a pay-as-you-go option that allows participants to gradually add more units as the family budget allows. Enrollment requires payment of a one-time application fee of $25 and the purchase of at least one tuition unit of any type. Texas residency requirements apply. Future payments can be as low as $15 if a pay-as-you-go account is established. An online calculator provides pricing estimates on the type and number of units currently needed for any eligible Texas public college or university.
For more information about this prepaid college tuition program, including how the plan applies a Transfer Value for use at Texas medical and dental institutions, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, and career schools, go to TuitionPromise.org or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.
The program’s outreach team also offers webinars to provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as provide information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation matching scholarship opportunities. Upcoming webinars are Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.
Participation in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct rollovers, vontract changes, withdrawals and changes in the designated beneficiary.
Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria household income restrictions and contribution requirements apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.