A mural depicting the life and culture of African-American citizens in Cherokee County now graces a wall in the county courthouse in Rusk.
The mural was a project of the Cherokee County Historic Commission, with a committee of nine meeting, researching and defining the project. The mural is a culmination of 18 months of work that was initiated following a simple conversation.
In an exchange between George W. Martin and County Judge Chris Day, it was noted by Martin that among the many murals and pictures in the courthouse there were none which depicted the Black experience within the county.
“This is what we came up with to talk about the Afro-American culture in Cherokee County,” Martin said. “Judge Davis pointed me to the historical commission.”
Thus began the project to present the “small community heroes” of Cherokee County.
The mural’s theme, Juneteenth From The Beginning, indicates the intention to display African-American life in the county from the time of emancipation.
“We talked about the fabric of the Black community, which were the schools and the churches. That’s why you see pictures of so many churches and schools, because that was the backbone of the Black community,” Martin said.
From the Sweet Union Baptist Church in Jacksonville to the New Hope Baptist Church in Alto and from the Cuney School to the Pine Grove and Linwood Schools, just north and southeast of Rusk respectively; the committee endeavored to have every corner of Cherokee County represented.
“We wanted to represent the whole county as far as we could with influential people…” Chris Day said.
The committee hoped the mural would receive greater attention being installed and revealed during Black History Month.
“The idea was, looking at the 35- to 50-year-old Afro-American man coming in here, they can get a snapshot of how life was in the Black community back in that time frame,” Martin said. “Hopefully, they’ll be inspired to learn more about their heritage and be more proud of their heritage.”
During Jim Crow years, annual yearbooks were not created for the African-American schools, according to Martin. A single yearbook each was produced by a few of the schools, but the majority of photographs used for the mural came from family collections. Some pictures were the property of the historical commission.
From men who served in World War I and World War II to those who worked for the Chronister Mill near Wells, the mural depicts a rich Cherokee County history, full of contributions by African-American men and women.
Around the corner from the mural, in an adjoining hall, are numerous individual canvases with additional pictures depicting more recent history.
Many living personages were included in the display and among them were:
Jerry Aldridge – All American running back who played for San Francisco 49ers;
Dr. Richard Hackney – who spent over 50 years in pharmacy;
Melba McCant Thompson – poet and author;
Walter Session - current Rusk District 2 councilman;
Maxine Session – co-publisher of Cherokee County Informer with husband Walter; and
Hubert Robinson – Jacksonville District 1 councilman.
Members serving on the committee which completed the mural project included George W. Martin, Judge Chris Davis, Nadine Locke, Richard Hackney, Charlie Mae Esco, Maxine Session, Charles Ann Martin, Deborah Burkett and Linda Martin Skinner.
The mural itself was created by Judy Seamands of WallWork by Judy in Jacksonville.
“It’s all our history,” Judge Chris Davis said. “You can call it Black history, you can call it whatever kind of history you want, but the bottom line is, it’s our history.”
