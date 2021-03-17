Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1023 Corinth Road, in Jacksonville will hosts a Lenten fish fry on two Fridays, March 19 and 26.
Lent is the 40-day season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, which is April 1 this year. Individuals are called to abstain from luxuries during this period in order to more fully concentrate on their relationship with Christ.
A part of the Lenten season tradition is the refraining from meat on Fridays. Fish often replaces the meat portion of meals during Lent.
The fish fry provided by Our Lady of Sorrows will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is available for dine in or carry-out.
The cost per person is $10 for adults and $6 for children. The meal includes fried catfish, beans, coleslaw, french fries, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies and pudding.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit the church’s building fund.
Our Lady of Sorrows provides services in both English and Spanish.
For more information, visit the church’s website, oloschurch.com.
The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-4538, or by email, secretary@oloschurch.com.
