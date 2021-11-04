If you plan to light an outdoor fire this fall, remember to check first with your city and county about burn bans and local fire rules. Check the Texas burn ban map to see county burn ban information maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Statewide, Texas limits outdoor burning to:
• Campfires, bonfires, fire pits, and cooking fires.
• Household trash fires on your home property—only if you lack trash pickup.
Most wildfires start from carelessness. Control your fire by putting trash, grass, leaves and branch trimmings in a burn barrel or similar container. Top it with a screen or metal grid.
Also, keep water, a shovel and a rake handy in case your fire starts to spread. Finally, stay by your fire until it’s out.
Certain items should never be put in a fire—such as aerosol cans or anything that could explode; electrical insulation; building/construction materials including treated lumber; and plastics and asphalt-based materials.
If you spot a dangerous fire, call local law enforcement. You may also call the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality at 888-777-3186.
Have a question about insurance? Call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.
