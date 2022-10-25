Overnight storms result in 2,700 Cherokee County residents losing power

Strong overnight thunderstorms that moved through the area have caused nearly 3,000 Cherokee County residents to be in the dark early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m. 2,332 Cherokee County Electric COOP accounts were without electricity and another 1,430 ONCOR customers in the county had lost their electrical connection as well.
Crew from both agencies are out in force this morning, working to restore power as quickly as possible.
