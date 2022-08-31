Pair of Rusk scholars receive Houston Stock Show & Rodeo Achievement scholarships

HOUSTON - On Tuesday Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 100 deserving Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program.
The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a
cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at a Texas college or university. Each student will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester.
Among the winners are John Wofford, who picked up $16,000 in scholarship money and Kara Wofford, who earned $8,000.
John Wofford attends the University of Texas Austin and Kara Wofford is enrolled at University of Texas Tyler.
Both are from Rusk.
