Palestine Community Theatre will open its summer production of Roald Dahl's Matilda Friday, July 21.
Based on the beloved book, Matilda, this musical is sure to entertain. There are characters to love, like Matilda, played by Peyson McKinney, and Ms. Honey, acted by Brenna Hart. There are also those one may love to hate, like the Trunchbull, played by Kaleb Cole.
There's music, dance, and the story of a "special little girl with an extraordinary imagination."
This production, sponsored by Dr. Michael and Mrs. Charmaine Wilkinson, will play two weekends, July 21 through 23 and July 28 through 30. Showings are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.
At 6:30 p.m. opening night, there will be a complimentary reception.
Tickets cost $12 for students, ages 4-18, and $17 for adults. They can be purchased in advance at PCTboxoffice.com or at the door before each performance.
The theater is located at 213 W. Crawford, in downtown Palestine.
For more information on the Palestine Community Theatre or to purchase tickets, visit PCTboxoffice.com.
