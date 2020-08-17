CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Palestine man died in a one-vehicle accident Saturday evening, several miles outside Jacksonville, according to DPS.
Xavier Roshad Oliver, 21, was pronounced at the scene by Cherokee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Brenda Dominy, and taken to Mercy-McGowan Funeral Home in Jacksonville, said DPS Sgt. Jean Dark public information officer for the Tyler DPS District.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a crash approximately 4.9 miles northeast of Jacksonville. A preliminary report indicated that a 2000 Buick Lucerne driven by Oliver was traveling north along County Road 3108 when, when for an unknown reason, veered to its left and went off the roadway into the west ditch, striking a tree.
The report noted that Oliver was unrestrained while driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.