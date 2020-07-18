Palestine's Hot Pepper Festival gets canceled

The City of Palestine has canceled the annual Hot Pepper Festival due to COVID-19. This year's festival was scheduled for October 24.
“We want to protect the citizens of Palestine and all of the visitors who come to town, so we have decided to cancel the festivities this year,” said Mayor Steve Presley in a press release.
Palestine City Manager Leslie Cloer thanked City staff and volunteers who helped make the event a success.
