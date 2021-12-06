The SecureAmerica Institute and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station have partnered with Project MFG, the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, and Adams Engineers and Equipment to host a regional competition for skilled trade students to address gaps in manufacturing skills.
JEDCO’s collaboration with SAI and TEES to bring the skills competition to Jacksonville began in late spring 2021. Jacksonville’s manufacturing heritage and location made it an ideal place to showcase the region’s manufacturing talent.
Project MFG is a nationwide competition with a mission to elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals. Their advanced manufacturing competition gives students a chance to experience firsthand how they can fit into the current manufacturing workplace through challenges involving machining, welding, metrology, programming and inspection tasks associated with fabricating a product to the required specifications. This initiative is funded by the United States Department of Defense Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program office as part of the National Imperative for Industrial Skills initiative.
High schools, technical schools, junior colleges, and universities are all eligible to enter teams to compete. The first team competed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at AEE in Jacksonville. The team consisted of four students from the Bryan High School CTE Program.
Each school determines the number of teammates necessary based on individual disciplines and skill sets. The competition is timed, and each teammate has associated labor costs putting a premium on efficiency. This approach to timekeeping reflects the state of the industry while offering students real-world experiences and instilling work ethic and time management skills.
Qualifying rounds will continue nationwide through Jan. 15. SAI will host the state competition in spring 2022 at its newly renovated headquarters located on The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus. The winning team will advance to the national finals, scheduled for May 2022, and will be featured in the Clash of Trades to compete for a $100,000 prize.
For additional competition and registration information, contact Project Manager Cassie Devillier at 903-586-2102.
About JEDCO
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by State Law and operates on revenue from a ½ cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council. For more information, visit jacksonvilletxedc.com.
About ADAMS Engineers and Equipment, Inc.
Founded in 1991, ADAMS Engineers and Equipment, Inc. is a team of engineers with expertise in plastic processing and advanced technology equipment. In 2016 ADAMS Engineers established a technical training center located in Jacksonville, TX. The facility features operational processing equipment and a training classroom. Industrial 3D printers, injection molding machines, robotics, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment are used for hands on technical learning in conjunction with the training classroom to provide a complete learning experience for attendees. For more information about ADAMS Engineers and Equipment, Inc. please visit their website: www.adamsengineers.com.
About the SecureAmerica Institute
The SecureAmerica Institute is a private-public research collaborative, powered by the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, convening industry, government entities, research organizations and academia to drive advancements in industrial base resilience. Our members provide world-class leadership through applied research, scaled education and workforce deployment, and market-driven technology transition. For more information, visit secureamerica.us.
About Project MFG
Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector and government to expand the US industrial base workforce. Project MFG is a program of the Global Learning Accelerator Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit, funded by the Department of Defense, and operated and managed by RD Solutions, LLC. The mission of the Global Learning Accelerator is helping people find the nexus between their passions and what the world needs. For more information about Project MFG visit their website, www.projectmfg.com.
