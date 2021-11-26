A reception was held Nov. 22 in the Jacksonville Public Library’s meeting room for the launch of the 2022 historical calendars celebrating Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial. The calendar was a joint effort of the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the Vanishing Texana Museum.
Deborah Burkett of the Cherokee County Historical Commission and a member of the calendar committee said the event was considered a success and garnered a wonderful response.
The calendars are $10 each and feature historic photos and Jacksonville history. Proceeds will help with the continuing preservation of Cherokee County history, as funds will be divided between the two organizations that brought the calendar into being.
Members of the committee that compiled the photos and chose the layout for the calendar were Janie Barber, Burkett, Shelley Cleaver, Barbara Hugghins, Nadine Locke and John Thomason.
To purchase a 2022 calendar, one can contact any of the committee members or visit the Cherokee County Historical Commission or the Vanishing Texana Museum during regular operating hours.
The museum is located at 302 S. Bolton in Jacksonville and the hours of operation are 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
For information on the Vanishing Texana Museum, visit jacksonvilletx.org/415/Vanishing-Texana-Museum or the museum’s Facebook page.
The office of the historical commission is located at 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk and is open 1-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
For more information on the Cherokee County Historical Commission, visit their Facebook page, call 903-683-9680 or email cchc@cocherokee.org.
