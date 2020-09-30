Known to area residents as a place where a garden is raised that create a timeline of Caddo farming, Snake Woman's Garden at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site is taking a cyber-leap into education.
A free “Path to Plate: Snake Woman's hybrid gardening” program launched Sept. 21 at the site – located west of Alto on Texas Highway 21 – to meet the challenge of educating families in a time of pandemic.
“Programming in the pandemic has created a need to examine new ways to offer community engagement experiences and pushed the Path to Plate team, like so many others, to quickly push past any reservations about teaching in an online setting,” said Rachel Galan, assistant site manager.
She – along with Cherokee County Horticulturist Kim Benton and project educator Kerry Lemon – is leading the weekly program from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday for a 12-week period.
According to a description on the Facebook page “Caddo Mounds State Historic Site,” families have three options in participating:
• Up to four families can register to learn onsite, with groups staggered at 30 minute intervals in keeping with pandemic precautions; materials will be available to them weekly. At this time, only two families have signed up, Benton said.
• An unlimited number of families can participate via a “Path to Plate website” in development, as well as through a new “Path to Plate” Facebook group. Suggested activities can be done independently at Caddo Mounds or in a family's own garden. Pre-recorded videos and limited Facebook Live opportunities will be offered.
• Completely virtual, with materials sent weekly to participants: “We have a great opportunity for participants who wouldn't normally get to join our program to participate,” according to the Facebook page. “We would like to extend a special invitation to any of our Caddo community who would like to join us.”
Benton said the idea came about “as an effort to really find the best way for kids and families to find their way out to Snake Woman's Garden.”
“In the past, we've done gardening classes every summer and fall for our homeschooling families, and this is the closest thing we can find for them now,” she said, adding that the cyber component of the hybrid program is the perfect “opportunity for those families who are unable to participate locally.”
Galan hopes that participants will enjoy the program as it re-imagines virtual instruction.
“I think quite a few of us are feeling a bit of fatigue with all the virtual content available these days,” she said. “With this program, our local community can learn with us online and also visit the site to complete garden activities with their families.”
The ultimate goal of the project is for participants and viewers “to learn about the Caddo people who called this place home for over 1,000 years – those first farmers of what is now Texas – and timeless lessons of reciprocity, that in return for tending the plants and green spaces around us we are gifted with food, medicine, and all sorts of other wonderful things.
“Our hopes are simple: Snake Woman's Garden is a place of renewal, hope, and learning, and we want our communities near and far to experience those gifts,” Galan added.
Photos courtesy of Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
TENDING: A group of volunteers tend Snake Woman's Garden, located at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site outside Alto.
KERRY: Kerry Lemon (foreground) is assisted by a volunteer, picking produce from Snake Woman's Garden. Lemon is a project educator at the site, and will help coordinate a new hybrid gardening program there.
BOUNTY: A young volunteer displays the bounty yielded by Snake Woman's Garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.