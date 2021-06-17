LeTourneau University announced those named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the Dean's List is a significant academic achievement and honor.
"As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Mason said. “I'm especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future."
Patrick Neal, of Wells, was named to the Dean’s List is and is majoring in aeronautical Science.
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Claiming every workplace in every nation as their mission field, LeTourneau University graduates are professionals of ingenuity and Christ-like character who see life's work as a holy calling with eternal impact. For additional information, visit letu.edu.
