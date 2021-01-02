A Patriot Walk, organized by Christin Matthews, drew a small band of folks who marched from the Norman Activity Center to the corner of US 69 and US 79.
The purpose of their protest was to encourage citizens to contact their representatives regarding the presidential election and encourage those representatives to object to the certification of the Electoral College.
“The more we can flood them with contact, the more of an impression we can make,” Matthew said.
While Matthews understands people being satisfied with results that they want, she wants all voters to be confident in the outcome of elections. She believers the court cases regarding the 2020 General Election should not have been dismissed, but the allegations of fraud should have been addressed.
“I definitely think it would be ideal if liberals, Democrats, would also desire that it be proved in court, either fraudulent or non-fraudulent. As an American citizen, whether you agree with the liberal point-of-view of a conservative point-of-view, you want truth,” Matthew said. “You want what’s right to determine the outcome, in this case for the presidential election.”
To get her message of involvement across, Matthews organized an events at the Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville previous to the Patriot Walk, which took place in downtown Jacksonville Monday, Dec. 28.
“This particular location, although it’s like a fantastic walk and it is downtown Jacksonville, there’s not a lot of people out here,” she said. “I had originally organized one for the Walmart parking lot a week ago and I had a lot more access to people. I ended up actually going to the Atwood’s parking lot later on. During that time I had a lot more access to people to remind them to contact their representative.”
She reported having mostly positive response to her efforts.
Matthews was asked if she would be in favor or Texit, a possible secession of Texas from the Union, or if she believes it is preferable for individuals to contact their state and national representatives and work within the current system.
“I feel that both are effective,” she responded. “Honestly, I am so concerned that our government is not serving ‘we the people.’ I don’t feel like they are truly pursuing the case and proving it fraudulent or not. If we were to secede, I would be very satisfied because I want to be under a government that I can trust in supporting its people.”
For the time, Matthews encourages personal involvement, whether by contacting government representatives or attending one of the rallies scheduled in Austin and in Washington D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.