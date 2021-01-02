This small group answered the call to participate in a Patriot Walk Monday, Dec. 28, the purpose of which was to encourage citizens to contact their state and national representatives if they believed there was fraud in the 2020 General Elections that needs to be investigated. Pictured are (from left): Lydia Earle, Leslie Earle, John Earle, Elizabeth Earle, Lilly-Anne Earle, Jennifer Smith, Christin Matthews and Judy Dykes.