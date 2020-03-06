Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville is pleased to announce that Jacksonville native and senior living expert, Patti Johnson has joined the Country Place team as Director of the upcoming residence. Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville’s 24-suite assisted living residence is under construction at the intersection of US 79 and 204, with plans to open in the next 6-8 weeks. Patti was born and raised in Jacksonville and has spent her career serving in a medical capacity since her Nursing education at Jacksonville College. She has exceled in positions such as LVN Charge Nurse, Hospice LVN, Clinical Specialist and more. Her in-depth medical knowledge, love for seniors and exceptional management and organization skills will aid Johnson’s efforts to establish Country Place as the premier assisted living option in the area. When not serving Jacksonville families in a medical setting, Patti sings in the choir and is involved in youth ministry at First United Methodist Church. She and her husband live just one mile from the house where Patti grew up, along with their 11-year-old son and talented boxer, Paxton. Jacksonville is happy to welcome Patti to her new position and looks forward to the impact she is sure to make on our county’s senior community
Patti Johnson named director of forthcoming Jacksonville assisted living community
- Special to the Progress
