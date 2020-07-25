Payroll Protection Program hands local businesses more than $16 million, saves 3,137 jobs

Jacksonville businesses have received at least $16.4 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to information provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
And, according to information on their respective loan applications, local businesses were able to save 3,137 jobs (as of June 30, 2020) This came in the spring when the economy was pelted by the first wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) that forced many businesses to close, and forced citizens to shelter in place for several weeks, in an attempt to mitigate the virus.
The PPP was created by the CARES Act, which passed Congress after being well received by both Democrats and Republicans.
The PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses.
For reporting purposes the SBA listed business in several categories, indicating the range that their loan fell within: $2-$5 million, $1-$2 million, $350,000-$1 million and $150,000-$350,000. No information was provided on loans totaling less than $150,000.
Small businesses and non-profit organizations were eligible to apply for the loans. The CARES Act defined small businesses as a company that has fewer than 500 employees at any one location. For that reason, companies that are not a typical small business were approved for loans.
Only two Jacksonville firms, Southern Multifoods and Metroplex Multifoods, received funds of at least $2 million and not more than $5 million.
According to the company's website, Southern Multifoods owns and operates 97 Taco Bell units and a handful of Long John Silvers, A&W and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants.
Restaurants are located throughout East Texas, Fort Worth, the periphery of Dallas, Corpus Christi and the Lower Rio Grande Valley.
As indicated on their filings, both Southern Multifoods and Metroplex Multifoods were able to retain 500 jobs apiece by receiving the loans.
Four Jacksonville firms qualified for $1-$2 million in PPP loans.
That group include Arrington Lumber & Pallet Co., Inc. (180 jobs saved), Builder's Best (134), Klein Products (112) and Nguyen Consulting & Service, Inc (92).
Jacksonville College came away with at least $350,000 and not more than $1 million while supporting 82 jobs.
M&H Crates indicated that it would be able to protect 201 jobs with its loan that was included in the $350,000 to $1 million segment. The 201 jobs saved trailed only Southern Multifoods and Metroplex Multifoods.
Twenty-one Jacksonville-based businesses qualified for payments in the $150,000 to $350,000 range.
XLJW, Inc. and Crisis Center of Anderson/Cherokee County saved the most jobs in the category, retaining 105 and 50 positions, respectively.
Non-profit entity First Methodist Church was able to obtain loan approval in the $150,000 to $350,000 range to save a reported 16 jobs.
Texas businesses were approved for 389,396 loans totaling $41,051,828,678.
The average amount of a loan was $107,000.
The Paycheck Protection Program resumed accepting applications July 6, 2020 in response to President Donald J. Trump signing the program's extension legislation. The new deadline to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan is August 8, 2020.
Jacksonville Businesses Approved For Paycheck Protection Program Loans (As of June 30, 2020)
Between $2-$5 million
Business Name Jobs Retained
Southern Multifoods 500
Metroplex Multifoods 500
Between $1-$2 million
Arrington Lumber & Pallet 180
Builder's Best 134
Klein Products 112
Nguyen Consulting & Srv. 92
Between $350,000 and $1 million
Bannister Investments 43
Cherokee Cty. Sheltered Wk. 72
Custom Coils, Inc. 60
D&L Tooling and Plastics 49
Gourmet Gardens Spl. Foods 50
H.D. Industries 31
Harry's Building Materials 85
Hubert Glass Oil 37
Jacksonville College 82
Long Legacy Entertainment 24
M&H Crates 201
Say Plastics 131
STS Electronics Recycle 133
Texas Basket Factory NA
Texas Vessels & Fabrication 34
Between $150,000 and $350,000
Allied Truss 35
Ault, McInnis, PLCC 23
Bacon Auto Country 25
Crisis Center And./Cher. 50
Darby Greenhouses/Farms 36
Easy Recycling & Salvage 16
Family & Cosmetic Denstry. 16
First United Methodist 16
GME, Inc. 24
Halbert Mill Co. 14
Heath & Heath Hdw. 21
Hatchett & Thompson DDS 16
Jacksonville Holding 32
Jacobra Energy Service 31
Mor-Con, Inc. NA
Myco Plastics 30
Panel Processing 23
Super Gallo Mercado 45
Telephone Directory ETX 12
Viking Transport 17
XLJW, Inc. 105
